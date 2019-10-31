THE FINALE OF HALLO-WEEK: Haunted House Tours, Skeleton Anchors, and… Santa?
Happy Halloween!
It’s the FINALE of Hallo-Week on Good Morning Quad Cities and we are celebrating with scares, laughs, and… an early appearance from Santa Claus:
Santa is tracking SNOW - the first time that's ever happened on Halloween in the Quad Cities. If you are not a fan, you might have have one these PHOBIAS:
We are testing our SCARE SPECTRUM on Good Morning Quad Cities. We love our friends over at Skellington Manor in Rock Island - remember when Angie and Jon went through their haunted house a few years ago? - so we decided to continue the tradition and send Morgan Strackbein and Madison Conner into the Terror at Skellington Manor:
Halloween doesn't have to be scary, though. It's also filled with movies, fun costumes, and of course - candy!
The cutest trick-or-treater of them all - in our humble opinion! - came to visit us in studio today. This is our Producer, Fabiola's son - Leo!
We transformed into our TRUE SELVES for the end of Good Morning Quad Cities. Earlier this week, we were turned into monsters - so why not do this on Halloween?
