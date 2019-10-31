Photos: The Halloween snow of 2019

The first snow of the season fell overnight on Tuesday, October 29. By Wednesday evening, more snow was falling and continued into Halloween day.

StormTrack 8 meteorologist Eric Sorensen says this is the first recorded snow on October 31st in Quad Cities history. Mind that there may have been other snow events in October, but none recorded on the actual holiday itself.

Enjoy this historic Halloween and please share your photos with us!

Photos: Halloween snowfall made these kids’ costumes work out great