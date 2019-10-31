Pay It Forward recognizes teacher and coach at Moline High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Working double duty as a Spanish teacher and head cheer coach for Moline High School, motivating students is a way of life for Sam Noble.

"They were in need of help coaching the cheer team and so I figured why not," Noble said.

Noble acts as both a coach and a mentor to her students, day in and day out.

"She always puts us first and she always puts our safety before anything else," Syanne Genova, a member of the cheer squad, spending two years in Noble's Spanish class said. "She cares about us more than anything else and I really think that's what a great coach would do."

Noble has been teaching and coaching at Moline for three years.

"Noble's really impacted me and changed my life as a coach because she helped me get through a lot and always made me determined that I could do better than I was," Genova said.

Genova and her mom decided to reward Noble for her dedication to not only her students, but also her team by nominating her for Pay It Forward, sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union.

"As a teacher and as a coach you don't always get a lot of recognition unless it's a little negative," Noble said. "It's always good to take what you can and be positive. To have somebody recognize you is always a wonderful feeling."

Noble plans on putting the money back toward her squad so they can buy new cheer mats and uniforms.

Noble plans on putting the money back toward her squad so they can buy new cheer mats and uniforms.

