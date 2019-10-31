On A Mother Level: BRCA Brave

Ashleigh Petersen from Carbon Cliff had a decision to make. Faced with a long family history of breast and ovarian cancer, she chose her life over her breasts. For the first time, she’s opening up about the decision to have a preventative mastectomy, starting a family, and feeling like herself in a “new” body.
