My Chemical Romance is back
The legendary emo band announced on Twitter they will be reuniting for a new tour.
According to Vice, this year marks the 15th anniversary of Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.
Look, maybe the band realized that old millennial fans had finally become as anxious and depressed as they were as teenagers, having been slowly deteriorating via the insecure job and housing markets for 15 years since first hearing the misery anthem on Kerrang! TV?-Vice
Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 1, and you can purchase tickets here.
The band first changed their profile image on socials to a candle and a new Instagram page popped up and began posting stories.
According to Loudwire, fans have been hoping for a reunion between vocalist Gerard Way, bassist Mikey Way, and guitarists Frank Iero and Ray Toro ever since the band broke up in March 2013.