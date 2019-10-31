× My Chemical Romance is back

The legendary emo band announced on Twitter they will be reuniting for a new tour.

According to Vice, this year marks the 15th anniversary of Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.

Look, maybe the band realized that old millennial fans had finally become as anxious and depressed as they were as teenagers, having been slowly deteriorating via the insecure job and housing markets for 15 years since first hearing the misery anthem on Kerrang! TV?-Vice

Like Phantoms Forever…

Tickets on Sale Friday 11/1/19 at 12:00 PM Pacifichttps://t.co/2YL9zhCflN pic.twitter.com/X4BMzRUBqT — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) October 31, 2019

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 1, and you can purchase tickets here.

The band first changed their profile image on socials to a candle and a new Instagram page popped up and began posting stories.

According to Loudwire, fans have been hoping for a reunion between vocalist Gerard Way, bassist Mikey Way, and guitarists Frank Iero and Ray Toro ever since the band broke up in March 2013.