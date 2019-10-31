× Journey and The Pretenders coming to the Quad Cities

On July 2 of 2020, Journey and The Pretenders will be at the TaxSlayer Center!

According to a press release:

Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) & Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead singer) – have set an extensive North American tour in 2020 with the PRETENDERS that will feature all new production and hits from start to finish. The 60+ date tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Friday, May 15, through Saturday, September 12, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 8, at 10 AM.

The release states that fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” and “Don’t Stop Believin’,” as well as Pretenders’ hits such as “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road,:.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Monday, November 4, at 10 AM through Thursday, November 7, at 10 PM. Citi and other local presales will start on November 5, at 10 AM. Regular ticket sgo on sale November 8 at 10;00 a.m.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more.