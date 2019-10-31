× Insurance fraud investigation leads to Rock Island woman’s guilty plea

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A Rock Island woman has pleaded guilty to tampering with records after an investigation into an insurance fraud issue.

According to the Iowa Insurance Division, 30-year-old Tershera Harris failed to disclose previous insurance claims while she was applying for insurance. She had also misrepresented pre-existing damage to her vehicle as vandalism in an auto claim.

Harris pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence, said the statement.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime. We all pay for insurance fraud in the form of higher insurance costs,” said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen. “I appreciate the hard work of our fraud bureau, the Davenport and Rock Island Police Departments and the Scott County Attorney’s Office to prosecute this case so Ms. Harris was held accountable for her actions.”

In October, Harris was sentenced to one year of probation and was ordered to pay $1,525 in restitution, fines, and penalties.