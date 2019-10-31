× Indiana woman found dead with 8-foot python wrapped around her neck

OXFORD, Ind. — A woman was found dead with a snake around her neck in Benton County Wednesday night, police say.

Indiana State Police said Benton County Sheriff Don Munson found the woman inside the Oxford home, according to WLFI. It appeared the woman had been “killed by a reptile,” police said.

ISP described the building as a “reptile home” that had been specifically set up to house 140 snakes. Police found an eight-foot-long reticulated python around the woman’s neck, according to the Journal & Courier. The newspaper also reported that Sheriff Munson owns the home.

The victim was identified as Laura Hurst, 36, of Battle Ground. Police say they would usually go to the location about twice per week.

Police said Hurst’s cause of death would be determined during an autopsy that’s been scheduled for Friday.