Illinois police remind drivers of Scott’s Law after squad car hit on highway

HENRY COUNTY- Illinois police say a squad car was hit while an officer was investigating a car accident.

According to police, around 9:30 a.m. on October 31, an unnamed Illinois State Trooper was out of his car handling a crash.

They say the squad car was parked on the right shoulder of the road with all emergency lights activated. Police say, David L. Norberg,55, of Osco, IL failed to move over and hit the ISP squad car causing minor damage to both vehicles.

There were no injuries and all vehicles were able to drive from the scene.

Norberg was charged with failure to move over for a stationary emergency vehicle.