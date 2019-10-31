× Hy-Vee hosting free hemoglobin A1C screenings

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa- Hy-vee has announced that in honor of National Diabetes Month, they will provide free Hemoglobin A1C screenings throughout the month of November.

The free Hemoglobin A1C screenings will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis at the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles in 160 Hy-Vee store parking lots.

Hy-Vee says their registered dietitians will conduct a simple blood test, and review the results with individuals immediately following the test.