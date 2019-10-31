GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO - JUNE 5: Leo Lech stands on a pile of wood in his neighbors yard that overlooks the back of his home. A fence was place around the perimeter of his home after the police incident ended on Thursday. Lech says he is not allowed to go on to his property. A man who whose Greenwood Village home was destroyed by police in a barricade situation is angry, claiming police used excessive force to get the job done. ÒMy house has been destroyed by a para-military unit,Ó owner Leo Lech said Friday, June 5, 2015 . ÒWeÕll have to basically doze it down to the foundation.Ó The home, at 4219 S. Alton St., has been condemned, Lech said. Lech also fears that heÕll be left alone to deal with the damage and aftermath. After several hours of negotiations on Thursday with the suspect held up in Lech's home, officials sent a special police team into the house, Greenwood Village police said. (Photo by Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post)
Colorado man will not be compensated after police destroy his home
According to Fox News, Judges on the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit upheld a lower court’s decision, ruling that the city of Greenwood Village, near Denver, did not owe homeowner Leo Lech any additional compensation, even though the suspect was a stranger to the homeowner.
Lech’s home, valued at $580,000, was marked for demolition in 2015 after a SWAT team used armored vehicles to breach the structure, deployed tear gas and explosives and shot 40 mm rounds in an effort to drive the suspect out after he refused to surrender and shot at officers, the Post reported.