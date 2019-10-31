× Colorado man will not be compensated after police destroy his home

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colorado-A federal appeals court in Colorado ruled Tuesday that a local police department does not have to pay for damages caused by 19 hours of gunfire between officers and an armed shoplifting suspect who had chosen to barricade himself inside a mans home.

According to Fox News, Judges on the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit upheld a lower court’s decision, ruling that the city of Greenwood Village, near Denver, did not owe homeowner Leo Lech any additional compensation, even though the suspect was a stranger to the homeowner.

The suspect broke into the house when no one was home to use it as a hideout.

Lech’s home, valued at $580,000, was marked for demolition in 2015 after a SWAT team used armored vehicles to breach the structure, deployed tear gas and explosives and shot 40 mm rounds in an effort to drive the suspect out after he refused to surrender and shot at officers, the Post reported.