Bundle up! Tracking near record cold temperatures overnight

Hi Folks!! From many of you I’ve heard from regarding snowfall in your hometown it appears around 3-5 inches fell across the area. Roads and sidewalks may still be a little slippery in isolated areas but otherwise just wet.

Partly cloudy skies will be developing later this afternoon with steady temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Bundle up Trick or Treaters! We’ll be around the 30 degree mark this evening with the wind making it feel in the 20s.

Even colder temperatures expected overnight with the mercury dipping around the 20 degree mark under mostly clear skies! The coldest temperature observed on November 1 is 19 degrees, set in 1993.

We’ll start your Friday with some sunshine before clouds quickly return as a weak disturbance races in from the northwest. A passing light shower or light wintry mix is possible toward evening. Before that chance arrives, temperatures may be as high as 40 degrees.

Broken cloudiness and breezy conditions will be the highlight this weekend with upper 30s on Saturday replaced with mid 40s for highs on Sunday.

We’ll be tracking a couple of more weak disturbance for the brand new week with a passing light shower possible Monday evening and a possible light rain/snow mix later Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

