Accidents, Backups, reported throughout the Quad Cities Thursday

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- I-74 Illinois bound was backed up just after 8 a.m. Thursday, October 31.

The backup was seen at Middle Road around 8:10 a.m. and then Kimberly Road just a few minutes later. Scott County Emergency Communications reported a number of accidents on I-74 and I-280 earlier Thursday. Traffic on the I-74 Bridge Iowa bound was also backed up before 8:30 a.m.

News 8's Morgan Strackbein was live in The Beast all morning long too. She spent time in Henry County, Illinois, where a number of accidents were reported Thursday. See her report on News 8 at 11 below.

