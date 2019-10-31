× 91-year-old man dies after pulling in front of a truck in Henderson County

OLENA, Illinois– A 91-year-old man is dead after pulling in front of a truck in Henderson County.

Lee Avery, from Media, Illinois, died Wednesday, Oct. 30 after failed to yield to a stop sign just before 2 p.m. in Olena, Illinois, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Avery was driving a Buick Century northbound on 1400 East and pulled in front of Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on 1050 North, said police. The Silverado T-boned Avery’s passenger side.

The Silverado flipped and both vehicles ran off 1050 North, the statement said.

Avery suffered fatal injuries and died from the crash.

He was not wearing his seatbelt, according to police. The driver and the passenger of the Silverado were both wearing seatbelts. There is no word on if they suffered any injuries.

There are no pending charges.