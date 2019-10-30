× Winter Weather Advisory… Several inches likely by Thursday morning

Some very light rain and snow will be expected in spots through the rest of the afternoon with temperatures not getting out of the 30s.

Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the entire area starting tonight and into most of Thursday.

Snow is still on track to develop later this evening and continue for the rest of the night before slowly ending near midday Thursday. I still like the range of 3 -5 inches especially for areas along and east of the river. Could reach 6 inches along and east of a line from Princeton, Sterling/Rock Falls to Rockford. The farther west of the river and snowfall amounts will range between 1-3 inches.

Given this early snowfall, power outages will be possible as the weight of the snow will put pressure on limbs and branches causing them to snap.

In addition to the snow falling on leafy-branches, we will have northerly winds 10-20 mph. This could even cause some additional power outages and some drifting.

Halloween will be a chilly one this year with highs only in the 30s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

