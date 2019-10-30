Wheel of Misfortune; Thomas Leno wanted for aggravated unlawful use of weapon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 53-year-old Thomas Leno. He's 5' 10", 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by Moline Police for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.