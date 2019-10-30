Treacherous travel expected Thursday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a bout of winter tonight! A fast-moving and developing storm system will bring a rain-snow mix to the region today with all-snow expected tonight. If we get more than 0.1 inches of snow, it will be a record. 3-6 inches is expected, areawide.

Snow is expected to last through mid-morning tomorrow. Depending on how much melts on the bottom of the layer of snow while it accumulates on top, a healthy 3-6 inches is a good bet. A few places could receive more than six inches if the snow falls heavily enough.

Road conditions will be quite slick through mid-morning when the snow tapers to flurries and road crews work to clear the snow.

With such an early season snowfall, power outages will be possible thanks to all of the trees that have yet to lose their leaves. With snowfall expected int he 3-6 inch range, branches will be weighted, thanks to the leaves and heavy, wet snow. This could cause some disruptions in electricity. You’ll want to prepare for that, especially if your heat is dependent on power and not gas.

In addition to the snow falling on leafy-branches, we will have northerly winds 10-20 mph. This could even cause some additional power outages and some minor drifting.

Halloween will be a chilly one this year with highs only in the 30s.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen