Sterling police seek assistance in finding woman reported missing

Posted 2:12 pm, October 30, 2019, by

Image from Sterling Police Department.

STERLING, Illinois — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman reported missing by her family.

Michelle R. Wilkinson, age 40, was reported missing on Wednesday, October 23, according to Sergeant Brad Johnson with the Sterling Police Department.

Sgt. Johnson said she is not considered endangered at this time.

Wilkinson is described as being about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds.  She has green eyes and brown hair and a tattoo on her right forearm and another on the back of her neck.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640.

