Muscatine haunted car wash offers thrills and a shine

MUSCATINE, Iowa- The team at Miracle Car Wash decided they wanted to put a special Halloween twist on the traditional car wash.

This year marks the first time Miracle Car Wash has done a “haunted carwash”.

They say October 29 was the first night they tried it and around 15 cars gave it a try!

The car wash team tells News 8 that you stay in your car the whole time and shut off all your lights.

They have the whole carwash done up with spooky decorations and the team wears Halloween costumes.

The car wash team says it has been a great experience and there were several screamers that went through on opening night!

If you wanna give it a try it runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $20. Available October 29-31.