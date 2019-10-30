GMQC HALLO-WEEK DAY 3: Year round spooktacular at Igor’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Igor's Bistro in Rock Island is not your typical restaurant.

The halloween-themed space filled with creepy crawlers is a dream come true for owner Rick Lopez and his wife Kathy.

"I love Halloween and it's really no different than any other place," Rick said. "You go to Red Lobster and you eat there and you pretend, 'Oh I'm on a pier in the ocean.'"

Halloween posters, skeletons and mummies line the walls adding to the eerie experience.

"Halloween is the second favorite holiday right after Christmas," Rick said. "It's the one that's spent the most money on."

The couple is always keeping up with what's new in the horror genre and giving old items a new purpose.

"We've received many donations from people in the Quad Cities area," Kathy said. "Some have left the area and so they thought 'Wow that be cool to give it Igor's and that way someone can use them.' So we switch them out here and there."

While they hold steady year round, October can get pretty busy.

"We're hoppin' right now," Rick said. "We had a coven of witches last night."

It's more than just the decor. The theme continues on the menu with vampire bites, bat wings and the goblin, but the signature item on the menu is their french onion soup.

The restaurant is a mix of both things the Lopez's love: Halloween and good food.

"It's not brain surgery it's not rocket science it's just a nice family little restaurant that we love to do," Rick said.

"You just have to have fun," Kathy said. "It's a fun place to go, fun place to work, it's just one of those things if you love it you just find new and different things."

Igor's is celebrating Halloween with a Trunk-or-Treat in their parking lot from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is also a black light dinner at 6 p.m. for those with bright, neon or reflective UV costumes.