Snow emergencies issued head of Halloween forecast

With StormTrack 8 forecasting three to six inches of snow to start falling on Wednesday, October 30, area communities are issuing snow emergencies.

Davenport: The snow emergency is set to last from 7 p.m. on Wednesday until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Halloween.

Any vehicles parked on Posted Snow Routes around town may be ticketed or towed. Residents and visitors to downtown are welcome to park for free in any of the city’s parking ramps from 5 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Friday.

Rapids City: A snow emergency is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Thursday. Street parking is not allowed during a snow emergency. Residents are asked to find alternative places to park.

Halloween Trick or Treat in Rapids City has been moved to Friday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

