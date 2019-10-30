× Bennigan’s in Rock Island to close, makes way for new restaurant

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Bennigan’s time in Rock Island is limited, as preparations are underway to open a new restaurant in its place.

Bennigan’s, which is located in the Holiday Inn downtown Rock Island, is set to permanently close Sunday, November 3. The 17th Street location will then be replaced by the Rock Island Ale House, according to a spokesperson from the Kinseth Hospitality Company.

Renovations to the space will start as soon as Bennigan’s closes. The revamp is expected to be done in late January or early February of 2020, said the Kinseth spokesperson.

The Rock Island Ale House can be found on Facebook, click here.