× 8 Eats: Halloween snacks and cocktails

Brody and Tory took the leap and tried several cocktails and fun snacks perfect for your Halloween Party! Give it a watch below.

We tried several liquors and snacks including:

· Bat Knit Crazy: black aged Cheddar.

· No Rest for the Wicked: strawberry-and Prosecco-flavored Wensleydale cheese.

· Freaky Franken: mild derby cheese with dried sage.

· Scary Pumpkin Spice: Wensleydale cheese flavored with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.

Cape Cod Potato Chips is releasing limited-edition Pink Himalayan Salt & Red Wine Potato Chips in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

The brand is partnering with Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – a New England-based, comprehensive cancer treatment and research facility – to donate 5% of proceeds, 12 cents of every purchase, to benefit cancer research.

The limited-batch flavor features tangy red wine vinegar and savory pink Himalayan salt for a unique combo – a variety that not only taste great, but also provides an easy way for fans to get involved.

Priced at $2.47 per pack, the delicious Mallo-Licious flavors include: