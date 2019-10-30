Wonder how much snow we are getting? sticky has you covered! click here

8 Eats: Halloween snacks and cocktails

Posted 8:34 pm, October 30, 2019, by

Brody and Tory took the leap and tried several cocktails and fun snacks perfect for your Halloween Party! Give it a watch below.

We tried several liquors and snacks including:

·         Bat Knit Crazy: black aged Cheddar.

·         No Rest for the Wicked: strawberry-and Prosecco-flavored Wensleydale cheese.

·         Freaky Franken: mild derby cheese with dried sage.

·         Scary Pumpkin Spice: Wensleydale cheese flavored with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.

Cape Cod Potato Chips is releasing limited-edition Pink Himalayan Salt & Red Wine Potato Chips in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

 

  • The brand is partnering with Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – a New England-based, comprehensive cancer treatment and research facility – to donate 5% of proceeds, 12 cents of every purchase, to benefit cancer research.

 

  • The limited-batch flavor features tangy red wine vinegar and savory pink Himalayan salt for a unique combo – a variety that not only taste great, but also provides an easy way for fans to get involved.

Priced at $2.47 per pack, the delicious Mallo-Licious flavors include:

  • Chocolate-Filled Strawberry 🍫🍓
  • Jelly-Filled Sour Peach 🍑
  • Sour Apple 🍏
  • Banana 🍌
  • Vanilla Cupcake-Shaped 🧁

 

