Tracking slushy conditions overnight… Halloween snowfall on track, too

Breaks of sunshine this afternoon has pretty much melted most if not all the snow that developed across parts of the area last night. With that, temperatures have climbed near or around the 40 degree mark.

Our next weather system will evolve out of the Plains and move slowly across the most of area starting overnight. Like last night, a wintry mix of rain and snow will develop before changing to a wet snow before sunrise. Slushy accumulations are likely by morning especially for areas near the Quad Cities and points south and east.

Temperatures overnight will once again drop around the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

We’ll continue to see a light wintry mix at times for your Wednesday before even more moisture spills across the area Wednesday night into Thursday. With slightly colder temperatures during this period, the precipitation will be all snow. The challenge will be as to how much. My confidence is growing where I still see several inches by Thursday morning which will make it a bit dicey for commuters.

Fortunately, this snow will taper quickly that day just in time for trick or treaters to go about the neighborhood.

However, bundle up! Not only will this be snowiest Halloween on record but one of the coldest.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

