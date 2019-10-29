The Eric Factor: Are you positive you remember a snowy Halloween?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forecast consistency points to a White Halloween! And contrary to many people's memory, it will be the first time the Quad Cities experiences it.

I posted yesterday that we haven't ever had a snowy Halloween and people were quick to point out that I was completely wrong. Some even pointed fingers of "fake news."

Of the hundreds of comments we received on social, e-mail, and phone calls, people pointed to varying years of their memory.

This certainly would be the first time the Quad Cities trick-or-treats in snow. Several inches are possible. pic.twitter.com/ea8yr4RC9u — EricSorensen☈ (@ERICSORENSEN) October 29, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stephanie Egan said, "Are you sure? I remember 6-8 inches of snow when I was little and had to wear my snowsuit to get candy." Kathleen McKinney commented, "It happened in the 1970s. My sons had to wear winter jackets for trick-or-treating."

Louise Eller remembers, "It was 26 years ago. Zoe was little and I remember." Julie Cameron vividly remembers a different year, that there was a "snowstorm in the 70s. I was stuck in my uncle's driveway."

Then, there are people who point to 1967 as being an early year for snowfall. Richard Jansen commented, "Halloween 1967. We had 4 inches on the ground." But according to the National Weather Service, it rained with temperatures steady in the 40s on that day.

So how are so many people remembering Halloween snow storms that never happened? One could surmise that different memories of snowy weather are somehow connected to this particular holiday. While there have been a few instances of October snow in the Quad Cities, we have no records of any happening on Halloween. Perplexed, I asked people to send in their Halloween snow photos. Surely, Mom and Dad would've snapped photos from something so out of the ordinary. Right?

I only got one undated photo from Tressa Ziano Blanco who has a Polaroid picture of some snow on Halloween directions.

I scoured National Weather Service data for Dubuque, Rockford, and Chicago and only found instances of flurries on Halloween. Furthermore, the Quad Cities has never had more than a dusting of snow on the ground on October 31.

Quad Cities & Dubuque Halloween Climate Data

Rockford Halloween Climate Data

Chicago Halloween Climate Data

While we have missed out on every Halloween snow storm, Southern Illinois got a big one in 1993. Nick Hausen is the Morning Meteorologist at WSIL-TV and recalls one where kiddoes trudged through as much as six inches of snow.

Two years before that, Central Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin saw a full-fledged blizzard on Halloween! More than two feet fell near Duluth, Minnesota.

Did you experience the Halloween Blizzard in 1991? Mark Seeley: "For many Minnesota citizens the Halloween Blizzard of 1991 (Oct 31 to Nov 3) remains one of the most dramatic weather events of their lifetime." Feel free to share your memories or photos. #mnwx #HalloweenBlizzard pic.twitter.com/ETHfGlGrFB — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) October 31, 2018

Instead of relying on fuzzy memories from the past, how about a real snowy Halloween? There's a good chance that the snow that is on the way for us will give us the snowiest Halloween we've ever seen. Click here for the accurate forecast.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen