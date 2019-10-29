Sportscast October 29, 2019

Posted 11:20 pm, October 29, 2019

Moline wins Sectional Semifinal match over Joliet West 3-2.

Rock Island falls to Dunlap in Sectional Semifinal.

Geneseo ends season to top ranked Peoria ND.

Sterling starts their defense of a state title with a Regional opening win.

Orion continues great season with win over Kewanee.

Princeton advances to Regional Championship.

Assumption opens playoffs with 3-1 over Benton.

Pleasant Valley gets a sweep of Central.

Bettendorf stops North in four games.

North Scott wins Regional opener in Volleyball.

