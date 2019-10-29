OSI Industries recalls beef patties recalls over metal concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSI Industries, LLC, is recalling approximately 4,218 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patty products that may be contaminated with metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday, October 29.

The frozen, ready-to-eat beef patty items were produced on August 10, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View label (PDF only)]

38-lb. bulk lined boxes of frozen, ready-to-eat “CHAR-BROILED BEEF PATTIES (CARAMEL COLOR ADDED)” with lot code 22219.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1300” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to firms that further process the product in Iowa and Wisconsin.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in freezers of firms that further process the product. Further processing firms that have purchased the product are urged not to distribute them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.