New accessible boat ramp unveiled at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve

ILLINOIS CITY, Illinois -- Lake George at the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve got a new boat ramp, which is more accessible to its users.

A ribbon cutting was held on Monday, October 28 to celebrate the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) approved boat ramp.

Black Hawk College students in the Highway Construction Careers Training Program built the ramp.  They worked on the project for more than a year.

Students said the project gave them hands-on experience in the field outside of the classroom.

