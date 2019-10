Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa- Hyvee and Hormel Foods donated one thousand pounds of peanut butter to the Muscatine food bank Tuesday, October 29.

Two Muscatine sisters also joined in on the donation by adding 1000 pounds of jelly.

They say it's part of the "Spread The Smiles" campaign.

The program is part of a hunger program through Skippy Peanut Butter that collected more than 11,000 pounds of peanut butter earlier this year.

This donation is enough to make more than 16,000 sandwiches.