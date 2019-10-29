× GMQC HALLO-WEEK DAY 2: Our Faces All Painted Up

MOLINE, Illinois– It’s Day Two of Hallo-Week on Good Morning Quad Cities, and for our show Tuesday, October 29, Angie, Eric, and I decided to get our faces painted like Zombies to celebrate Halloween.

Earlier this month, we had local artist, Joshua Malone come in and paint our faces. To see what we looked like before and what we looked like after, check out our video above. After Malone painted us, the three of us went to Donuts & More to see customers reactions. Some who were surprised to see us like that. Others walked right by us like there was nothing to see. See those two videos below.

Malone is active on social media. If you’re looking to reach him, you can contact at one of the ways below. He also has two different websites he uses to display his work as an artist and an actor. See one of his websites here. See the other one here.

Twitter: @Joshua_Malone

Snapchat: Joshua_Malone

Instagram: joshsmalone