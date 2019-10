Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUREAU COUNTY, Illinois- The county coroner says one man is dead after a grain bin accident on Monday October 28, between Lamoille and Ohio Illinois.

The coroner tells news 8 that LeVerne Mulln 57, died on his family farm working with his son Derek.

Derek says he was on the safety rope and noticed something wrong. His father was trapped inside the grain bin.

He called emergency crews which he says arrived in 20 minutes. LeVerne Mulln was pronounced dead at the scene of asphyxiation.