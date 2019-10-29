Blue grass police SUV catches fire

BLUE GRASS, Iowa- A police cruiser burst into flames on Tuesday, October 29.

In a post on Facebook, the Chief addresses the situation.

Hello Blue Grass Family and Friends,

Today we had a situation…..a bad day at the office…..the cause of the fire is actively being investigated by the Blue Grass Fire Department. Everyone is ok. Nobody was in the vehicle at the time of the occurrence. This is all the information we can provide at this time. Blue Grass Fire Chief Seamer is leading the investigation.

Have a great day folks.



Yours in Service,

Chief Jahns &

The Blue Grass Police Department