YOUR MONEY with Mark: What the Retail Industry is Telling Us about the Strength of the U.S. Economy

When it comes to YOUR MONEY, we want to take it a step further. That's why Mark Grywacheski appears on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday to give us his analysis of the latest business, economic, and financial news.

Every purchase you make over the next two months counts double - it's a win for you, but it's also a win for our economy.

On Monday, October 28th, Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski from the Quad Cities Investment Group gave us his analysis of the September Retail Sales Report from the U.S. Department of Commerce, along with his insight on what we can expect during the Holiday Shopping Season - which starts this Friday, November 1st. Click the video above to hear his thoughts.

Consumer Spending accounts for more than 2/3 of all economic growth, so your shopping habits are an important part of keeping our country moving forward:

"We continue to see softness in business spending and corporate earnings," he explained. "So, the markets are relying on the American consumer to continue driving the economy through this rough patch of economic growth that we’re going through."

Mark said the Holiday Shopping Season can generate nearly 10 times the sales than the Retail Industry's second largest shopping season - which is the Back-to-School Season. He added that for some retailers, it can generate 25% - or more - of their sales for the entire year.

So... Shop 'Til You Drop!