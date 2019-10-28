× Vandalism in Monmouth-Roseville High School bathroom being investigated for possible threat

MONMOUTH, Illinois — Vandalism found in a restroom at Monmouth-Roseville High School may contain a threat against the school or a staff member.

The vandalism was found on Monday afternoon, October 28, according to Ken Helms, the City of Monmouth’s Director of IT and Community Engagement.

Helms said Monmouth Police were looking into any possible risk.

“At this time, school administration and law enforcement believe the threat of violence is not credible and has not been substantiated,” said Helms’ statement.

If you have any information about this possible threat, you’re asked to call the Monmouth Police Department at 309-734-8383 or Warren County Crime Stoppers at 309-734-9363, which is an anonymous tip line.