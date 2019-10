× Portion of Kirkwood Blvd. shut down in Davenport after reported gunfire

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A portion of Kirkwood Boulevard was temporarily shut down where gunfire was reported in the area.

The westbound lanes between Grand Avenue and Davenport Avenue were shut down around 2:40 p.m. Monday, October 28. Police were on scene canvassing the area.

The road opened back up shortly after.

Additional information is expected from the Davenport Police Department. Check back for updates.