Phone call warning of potential threat prompts lockdown at Dixon Public Schools

DIXON, Illinois — A phone call warning Dixon Public Schools administration of a potential threat prompted a district-wide lockdown.

The call came in around 9 a.m. Monday, October 28, according to Police Chief Steven C. Howell, Jr.

“The school should be looking into students that failed to attend school today, as they might have another Milby situation,” is what the caller said, according to Chief Howell.

The reference seemingly pointed to the 2018 incident where a student named Matthew Milby brought a loaded gun to Dixon High School during graduation practice. Milby was injured in an exchange of gunfire with a school resource officer. There were no other injuries.

In response, Dixon Public Schools were placed on an internal lockdown around 9:15 a.m. During an internal lockdown, the school day runs like normal, but nobody is allowed to leave the building. Anyone wanting to come inside has to be vetted.

Extra police were expected to be monitoring the schools. As of 11 a.m. the person who made the phone call was identified. It was determined by police that there was never any credible threat to the schools.

The Lee County State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the investigation for potential charges.