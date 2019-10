× Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie bakery to compete on Food Network

DAVENPORT, Iowa– While most of us try to get through the holidays without burning our desserts, a bakery owner in Davenport is competing on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Tiphanie Cannon, owner of Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie bakery, competed against four other contestants baking and decorating Christmas cookies for $10,000.

The episode airs Nov. 11 at 9 p.m.

Cannon is hosting a watch party for the premier at Me & Billy.