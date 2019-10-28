× Moline PD launch unit dedicated to solving gun crimes in the QC

MOLINE, Illinois — The Moline Police Department is launching a gun crime unit that is dedicated to solving cases involving weapons.

This group was created because of rising gun crimes in the Quad Cities, partially influenced by the case of Corey Harrell, Jr. Harrell was shot and killed downtown Moline on October 31, 2018.

Officers plan to use the National Integrative Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) that Davenport has adopted. The system analyzes cartridge casings from fired guns and compares them to other databases around the country.

The police department plans to dedicate more officers to the unit.