Louisiana teen accused in shooting death of Burlington man

Posted 3:23 pm, October 28, 2019, by

Moshun Dee Reed, image from Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A 19-year-old from Louisiana is being charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 36-year-old Burlington man.

Police said 36-year-old Tito Randall Kingsby was shot and killed on Sunday, October 27.  According to a statement from Lt. Adam Schaefer, he was found dead in a home in the 1200 block of Stowe Street shortly before 2 p.m.

One day later, 19-year-old Moshun Dee Reed was arrested and charged with first degree murder, said a statement from the Burlington Police Department.  He was held in the Des Moines County Correctional Center without bond awaiting a court appearance.

An autopsy for Kingsby was set for Wednesday, October 30.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375.

