Light snowfall for some overnight… Better chance increasing later this week

Gray skies will prevail for the rest of the day as well as the autumn chill with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 40s.

A fairly active pattern is still on track with a couple of systems expected in the coming days starting off with tonight.

The first wave will start in the form of a cold rain as early as this evening before temperatures are cold enough aloft overnight. The window for snow will only take place for a few hours starting around midnight. Any accumulation is on track for areas along and north of a line from just east of Iowa City to Galena, Illinois where an inch is likely on grassy surfaces. Farther east and we’re looking at amounts much less, if any. Wet roadways will be expected by morning commute as the pavement is way too warm for slick conditions to take place.

Our next system is the one to keep an eye on which is still on track for Wednesday into Halloween, Thursday. We’ll see rain/snow mix developing at times on Wednesday as the system pulls in from the southwest. As moisture continues to feed into the system that night into Thursday, colder air will work its way down from above. This will mix and likely change the precipitation to all snow.

Computer models are hinting on some accumulation for the area. There are many elements that are still sketchy as to how much snowfall we could receive such as soil and pavement temperatures, snow crystal growth, etc… We’ll keep you posted.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

