Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres shared a sweet smooch on TV

(CNN) -- After a kiss with Howard Stern on her talk show earlier this month, Ellen DeGeneres was asked by her latest guest, Jennifer Aniston, what it was all about.

"How was it? Did you enjoy it? Were you nervous? Did you kinda get into it at all?" the "Morning Show" star asked.

Stern had initiated the kiss, telling DeGeneres their smooch would knock headlines out of the news about her hanging out with former President George W. Bush at a recent Dallas Cowboys football game.

To Aniston, DeGeneres replied, "Is this something that's gonna turn you on? Why is this so important to you?"

Aniston joked, "Not when we're with so many people."

DeGeneres then quipped, "When was the last time you kissed a girl on the lips?" before the two exchanged a sweet kiss.

As the audience cheered, DeGeneres laughed and said, "That's what they wanted to see; they've been wanting that for years!"

Aniston said it was a nice experience. "You have very soft lips," she said, to which Ellen said, "So do you, that's why I do what I do. No razor burns, soft lips."

"I get it," Aniston replied.