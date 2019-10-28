× Davenport Skybridge going purple until Nov. 3rd for LGS awareness

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Skybridge is getting an unexpected makeover to raise awareness for a childhood disease you’ve likely not heard of.

In a Facebook post, the city announced that the Skybridge would be going purple from Monday, Oct. 28, to Sunday, Nov. 3 as a part of International LGS (Lennon-Gastaut Syndrome) Day, which lands on Friday, Nov 1.

LGS is a rare form of childhood-onset epilepsy that is especially debilitating. It is typically diagnosed before 8 tears of age, and is characterized by multiple types of uncontrolled seizures, intellectual disability, and resistance to typical treatments. Individuals with the syndrome are at a high risk for sudden death in epilepsy and are 24 times more likely to die prematurely overall.

Mayor Frank Klipsch is proclaiming Nov. 1, 2019 as International LGS Awareness Day, and says he encourages the community to support the campaign.