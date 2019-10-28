Date Night Dining: Igor’s Bistro in Rock Island offers a deliciously spooky time, anytime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Date Night Dining's Brody Wooddell doesn't take TV bites - so be warned!

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Igor's Bistro Food and Spirits has been haunting Rock Island with its deliciously spooky fare since 2017.

Owners Rick and Kathy Lopez opened up the joint back in April of 2017 when they decided to combine their love of cooking and Halloween.

Igor's Bistro is located next to Sauke Golf Course on 38th Street. Any passersby would notice the year-round Halloween theme from the outside, and customers love the ghoulish decor and food inside.

Date Night Dining Host Brody Wooddell tried out some of their most popular items: Igor's Jacked Shrimp, Igor's Baked French Onion Soup, the Gremlin sandwich, the Ghost chicken sandwich, and their peach cobbler. He also tried their Purple People Eater cocktail.

