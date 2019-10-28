Bettendorf police warn of recent impersonation scam call

October 28, 2019

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Police have received reports of a scam going around the community over the weekend that impersonates law enforcement.

Residents report that the caller identifies themselves as law enforcement, using the ruse to attempt to glean for the phone numbers of the victim’s co-workers, claiming subpoena or arrest warrants, or asks the victim to purchase a pre-paid debit card and call back with their activation codes.

Bettendorf Police want to remind you that law enforcement agencies will never make these types of demands and will never accept payment, of any kind, over the phone. If you receive a phone call from someone identifying themselves as law enforcement that appears suspicious, hang up. To determine whether the call is legitimate, call 911.

