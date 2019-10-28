The Score Podcast – Iowa Football Playoffs Week 1

Posted 9:51 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:52PM, October 28, 2019

Take a listen to the first week of the playoffs for Iowa High School Football.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.