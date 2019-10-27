On The Score Sunday, we talk about the legacy left by Chicago Cubs former Manager Joe Maddon. We also, talk about the new Manager David Ross as well as Kris Bryant arbitration. Davenport North Senior Cobey Brack is a big part of the team without eber stepeing on the field. FCA story of the week features Landon Conrad and his winning attitude on the football field.
The Score Sunday – Cubs Joe Maddon, David Ross, Cobey Brock, FCA
David Ross mentioned as possible replacement for Cubs Manager Joe Maddon
Report: Cubs expected to hire David Ross as manager
Chicago Cubs hire David Ross to replace Maddon as manager
Manager Joe Maddon won’t be back with Cubs next season
Chicago Cubs to interview Kapler, Espada for manager’s job
Joe Maddon returns to Los Angeles Angels as manager
