The Score Sunday – Cubs Joe Maddon, David Ross, Cobey Brock, FCA

On The Score Sunday, we talk about the legacy left by Chicago Cubs former Manager Joe Maddon.  We also, talk about the new Manager David Ross as well as Kris Bryant arbitration.  Davenport North Senior Cobey Brack is a big part of the team without eber stepeing on the field.   FCA story of the week features Landon Conrad and his winning attitude on the football field.

