Quad City students organize mobile food pantry for Student Hunger Drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A Davenport church was the site where a group of Quad City teens banded together to fight hunger in the area.

Students part of the Student Hunger Drive organized a mobile food pantry at Our Lady of Victory Church in Davenport in the afternoon on Saturday, October 26th.

The students packed healthy meals for a line of people that numbered in the hundreds. The event was part of a larger chain of activities held across the Quad Cities as part of the 2019 Student Hunger Drive.

If you're interested in getting involved, you can volunteer your time or donate money to the RiverBend Food Bank.