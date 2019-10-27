Bullet casings litter Main Street in Davenport near Vanderveer Park after shots fired call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Police were putting down many evidence identification markers on Davenport's Main Street after a report of fired shots.

Police received the call at about 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, October 27th, and made their way to the scene. With the incident having already passed, officers began their investigation by looking into the numerous spent shell casings that littered the street.

Police also found a bullet hole at the Vanderveer Conservatory, but have not confirmed if it is related to this call.

Davenport police are investigating the incident. No further information is currently available.