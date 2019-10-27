2017 Davenport daycare abuser receives suspended 25-year sentence

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A former Davenport daycare provider was given a 25-year suspended prison sentence after an infant in her care was terribly injured in 2017.

Amy Smith pleaded guilty to neglect and child endangerment in August to a case alleging that she broke a baby's arm, leg, wrist, and rib. Investigators previously found another incident from 2015 involving Smith and an injured child, where they received multiple bruises and lacerations that a doctor said was consistent with the profile of a child beating, according to Davenport Police.

Her suspended sentence is conditional on completing four year of probation.

