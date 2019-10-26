Sportscast October 26, 2019

Sterling Newman beats Fulton 24-8.

Kewanee comes back for 21-13 win over Spring Valley Hall.

Illinois and Iowa Football playoff pairings.

Rock Island has Regional Soccer game against Ottawa Suspended tied at 2.

Geneseo wins Regional Title over Dixon 2-nil.

Moline claims first Regional Crown in 4 years beating Minooka 2-1.

Rock Falls Girls and boys win Regional Cross Country Championships.  Bailee Fortney was the girls winner, Dawson Smith was the boys winner.

Check out and vote for this weeks MTI Score Standouts.

