Sportscast October 26, 2019

Sterling Newman beats Fulton 24-8.

Kewanee comes back for 21-13 win over Spring Valley Hall.

Illinois and Iowa Football playoff pairings.

Rock Island has Regional Soccer game against Ottawa Suspended tied at 2.

Geneseo wins Regional Title over Dixon 2-nil.

Moline claims first Regional Crown in 4 years beating Minooka 2-1.

Rock Falls Girls and boys win Regional Cross Country Championships. Bailee Fortney was the girls winner, Dawson Smith was the boys winner.

